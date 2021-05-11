Michael Jackson Musical ‘MJ’ Hits Broadway in December

MJ is the new musical inspired by Michael Jackson. MJ was originally set to do Broadway previews on July 6, 2020, with an opening night of August 13th but due to the pandemic, it was shut down. Performances will now begin on December 6, 2021, with an official opening night date of February 1, 2022. Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes will play Michael Jackson. The musical is not expected to focus on Michael Jackson’s personal life or controversies but focus on his preparation and collaboration for the 1992 Dangerous Tour. What Broadway shows are you looking forward to seeing?