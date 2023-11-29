Michael Jackson scores third Billion Views video on YouTube

Chris Walter/WireImage

Despite making some of the most iconic videos ever, not many of Michael Jackson‘s music videos have actually managed to hit 1 billion views on YouTube. That said, the late King of Pop has just added a third video to his tally.

MJ’s video for his 1983 #1 hit “Beat It” has just entered the Billion Views Club, joining “Billie Jean” and “They Don’t Care About Us.”

Released in February 1983, “Beat it” was the third single off Jackson’s hit album Thriller, which turns 40 years old on November 29. The song, which features an Eddie Van Halen guitar solo, spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Jackson a Grammy for Record of the Year and Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

The video was shot in Los Angeles’ Skid Row and featured a dance-off between rival gangs, which is broken up by Jackson, leading to them all dancing together.

