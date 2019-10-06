Michael Jackson Super Fans! Get Ready For An Awesome “This Is It” Box Set!

It has been 10 years since the release of Michael Jackson’s This Is It.  Did you see the movie?!  I LOVED IT!

Super fans will be able to get a limited edition box set of the music, the movie, and memorabilia.

1,000 numbered sets are available for pre-order and the box set will be released on December 11th.

This Is It is a behind the scenes look at rehearsals of what would have been a series of comeback concerts for Jackson in London. He died before the performances began.

Does Michael’s music still move you or is there a negative stigma attached to the songs? I crank MJ whenever I hear him on Sunny 1079!

