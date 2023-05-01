Michael Jackson’s Chimp Bubbles Turned 40 and His Party Theme Was “Bubbles”

Michael Jackson’s pet chimp Bubbles turned 40 and celebrated with a “bubble” theme party.

“He did get a cake — but it’s a special ape-healthy cake,” said Patti Ragan, founding director at the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Fla., the “retirement home” where Bubbles has lived since 2005.

“We frost it with mashed bananas and add a little bit of blue food coloring … and then we wrote his name in blueberries,” Ragan said. In the past, LaToya Jackson has visited Bubbles, and Bubbles recognizes the Jackson family member.

Rumors that Bubbles was the beneficiary of $2 million that was left to him after Jackson’s death are false. “That’s not true at all. Michael’s estate helps us with the annual care for Bubbles, but there was nothing in the will,” said Ragan.

