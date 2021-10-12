Michael Jackson’s Estate Gave ‘Stranger Things’ the Right to Use ‘Thriller’ After 50 Phone Calls

It took 50 phone calls for “Stranger Things” producer, Shawn Levy, to get Michael Jackson’s estate to release the rights for the Netflix series to use Jackson’s song, “Thriller” for the show’s trailer.

“We tried 50 other songs,” Levy said. “Literally, I’d wake up at 4 a.m. thinking, “It’s a good trailer, but it’s not going to make people lose their mother-effing minds.”

Levy says he got the “Yes” from Jackson’s estate a day before Comic-Con and called the moment, “one of my happiest moments of my career.”

