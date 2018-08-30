‘Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D’ to Be Remastered for IMAX

Michael Jackson’s Thriller is about to come to life again.

Jackson’s estate and IMAX are partnering to turn the short movie Thriller 3D into an IMAX 3D presentation.

The release will show in theaters for one week only starting on September 21st.

The original Thriller debuted in 1983. The 3D version had its first showing in 2017.

Would you go see Thriller on an IMAX screen? Shouldn’t they carry this over through Halloween?