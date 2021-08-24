Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Album Now Certified 34X Multi-Platinum!

Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” album has reached another milestone.

“Thriller” is now certified 34x multi-platinum making it the second best-selling album of all time in the United States.

Currently, The Eagles’ Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975), is the top-selling album of all time in the U.S. with 38 million copies sold (as of August 2018).

Jackson earned seven Grammys for the “Thriller” album. It was the first album to stay in the top 10 for 80 weeks.

What is your favorite song from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album?