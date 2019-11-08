Michael Jackson's "Thriller" back on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 thanks to Halloween

Kevin Mazur/WireImageDespite controversy, Michael Jackson's music continues to have an impact on the charts.

As Billboard tallies Halloween's effect on sales and streams this year, the publication reports that Michael's Halloween classic "Thriller" has reappeared on the Hot 100 at number 44.

As Billboard notes, it's the second straight year that the song has returned to the Hot 100; last year it re-entered the chart at number 31. Older songs can appear on the Hot 100 if they sell and/or stream enough to make the top 50 and, as Billboard puts it, if the song can show "a meaningful reason" for its revival.

"Thriller" experienced a 200% sales boost, and a 136% streaming boost.

The best-selling Halloween song of the week, though, is "Monster Mash" by Bobby "Boris" Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers, scoring a 253% sales increase and a 312% streaming boost.

Other songs that got big sales and streaming boosts last week include Ray Parker Jr.'s "Ghostbusters," Danny Elfman's "This Is Halloween," and the theme to the 1978 movie Halloween.

Warren Zevon's "Werewolves of London," Blue Oyster Cult's "Don't Fear the Reaper" and Oingo Boingo's "Dead Man's Party" were also all popular in sales this year.

