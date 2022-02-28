Beth

Michael Keaton Almost Didn’t Get To Accept SAG Award Due to ‘Quick Trip to Men’s Room’

Sunday night was the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) Awards.
Michael Keaton almost missed his big moment as another moment pulled him away-the bathroom.
When Salma Hayek announced his name as the winner in the category for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series there was an awkward silence.
No Michael Keaton.
After a long pause Michael is seen running across the room.
He gets to the stage and says, Sorry-quick trip to the men’s room. It is packed, by the way.
Have you ever ‘almost missed’ a big moment in your life due to unforeseen circumstances?