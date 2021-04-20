Michael Keaton Confirmed for ‘The Flash’

Michael Keaton is coming back to the DC Universe. It’s been confirmed that Keaton will reprise his role as The Caped Crusader for the upcoming The Flash film being released by Warner Bros. In Flashpoint, The Flash will go back in time to stop his mother from being murdered, but his trip back in time heads in a different direction where Batman is the protector. Filming has started on Flashpoint in London, the film is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022. Are you familiar with the Flashpoint storyline? Who is your favorite DC character?