Michael McDonald, Darius Rucker join lineup of John Oates-hosted virtual charity concert Oates Song Fest 7908

Michael McDonald and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker are among the artists who’ve joined the already-star-packed lineup of Oates Song Fest 7908, the virtual charity concert that Hall & Oates member John Oates and his wife Aimee have helped organize.

As previously reported, the show will take place on March 20 and will be streamed for free on various internet platforms. During the event, which will be hosted by nugs.tv, viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America, a charitable organization that supports food banks across the U.S.

Other newly announced performers include country duo Dan + Shay and singer/songwriters Jewel, Sara Bareilles, Gavin DeGraw and Matt Nathanson.

Among the artists previously confirmed to take part in the concert are Oates, his longtime musical partner Daryl Hall, The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir, Sammy Hagar, Dave Grohl, Sheila E, Shawn Colvin, Big Kenny of the country duo Big & Rich, Keb’ Mo’, My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James and Michael Franti.

Oates Song Fest 7908 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on March 20. Prior to the performances, nugs.tv will stream an exclusive chat between Oates and Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb from the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, where Cobb works. John will chat with Dave about his musical influences and about the many legendary artists with whom Cobb has worked.

In addition, Oates will be hosting a series of Instagram Live interviews with some of the artists taking part in the concert. Those will be posted in the weeks leading up to the event.

By Matt Friedlander

