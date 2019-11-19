Michael McDonald to join The Doobie Brothers for 50th Anniversary tour in 2020

Live Nation EntertainmentDoobie Brothers fans, rejoice. Michael McDonald is rejoining the band for a 50th anniversary tour.

For the first time in nearly 25 years, McDonald will join Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee for the milestone tour. The band broke the news at the end of their performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, which featured performances of their classic albums Toulouse Street and The Captain and Me in full.

Nashville native McDonald came onstage during the encore to perform "Takin' It to the Streets," and that's when Pat Simmons made the announcement.

The tour kicks off June 9 in West Palm Beach, FL and is currently set to wrap up October 10 in Houston, TX. A hometown show in Mountain View, CA on September 12 is part of the itinerary. Tickets go on sale December 6 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Premium packages will also be available via LaneOne.

In a statement, Johnston said, "We're truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour, as it's a celebration of the band’s entire history. We'll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music."

2020 may be a big year for the Doobie Brothers: They've been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and will find out next month if they're going to be inducted.

