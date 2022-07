The “Halloween” franchise is allegedly coming to an end. The first trailer is out for the latest entry in the horror movie series, called “Halloween Ends.” The new trailer was released last night by Jamie Lee Curtis. It shows Curtis’s character battling the slasher Michael Myers with both knives and guns. “Halloween Ends” is the 13th movie in the “Halloween” franchise, and the 4th-installment since the “Halloween” reboot in 2018. It comes out October 14th.