Michael Myers Tops the List

People are turning to Chat GPT for help with everything, from creating a book report to naming the top 10 scariest horror characters of all time. Here is what AI came up with.
- Michael Myers from the Halloween series
- Pennywise from IT
- Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- Jigsaw from Saw
- Ghostface from Scream
- Chucky from Child’s Play
- Regan MacNeil from The Exorcist
- Hannibal Lecter from Silence Of The Lambs
- Annabelle From Annabelle Series