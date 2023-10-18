Michael Myers Tops the List

People are turning to Chat GPT for help with everything, from creating a book report to naming the top 10 scariest horror characters of all time. Here is what AI came up with.

Michael Myers from the Halloween series Pennywise from IT Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Jigsaw from Saw Ghostface from Scream Chucky from Child’s Play Regan MacNeil from The Exorcist Hannibal Lecter from Silence Of The Lambs Annabelle From Annabelle Series