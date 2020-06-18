Michael Stipe, Chad Smith and other rock stars featured in trailer for 'Creem' magazine documentary

Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith are among the well-known musicians featured in the trailer for an upcoming documentary about Creem magazine.

Titled Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine, the film will follow the influential publication’s rise from “underground paper to national powerhouse” in the ’70s to its “imminent demise.”

“Most people want to fit in somewhere,” Stipe says in one segment. “I wasn’t gonna find them in my high school. I found them in Creem magazine.”

Other artists appearing in the trailer include Suzi Quatro, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer.

The doc also features interviews with KISS‘ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, J. Geils Band singer Peter Wolf, Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament, director Cameron Crowe and others.

By Josh Joshnson

