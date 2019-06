Yes, yes, yes!!!!!! It’s been way too long since we’ve heard the voice of Michael Stipe, and she says he has 18 songs ready for a solo project! “18 songs are already ready. For five years I’d had a clean break from music. Now I’m writing, composing and recording all by myself and for the first time.”

What’s your favorite REM song? I honestly can’t pick a favorite, I love them ALL! But this one is def in the top 5! “CRUSH”!