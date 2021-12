Many of us missed it, but Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan went to space on Saturday. He took a 10-minute flight into space thanks to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. He said “touchdown” has a new meaning now. A football that was on board will be going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But is it just me, or does he look a little sick? He was the last to unbuckle. I would be sick the ENTIRE time.