Michelle Obama Launching a Children’s Show on Netflix

Michelle Obama took to social media to announce her latest venture with Netflix. Waffles + Mochi will hit Netflix on March 16th. It is the latest project from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Production Company. The show is a collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA). The show is about good food-discovering it, cooking it and eating it. On Instagram Michelle Obama wrote, Waffle + Mochi will take viewers on adventures around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. What are you watching on Netflix?