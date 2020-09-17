Michelob Ultra Will Pay You $50K to Travel Around the U.S. Exploring National Parks

Tired of the Zoom meetings, conference calls, and frankly, seeing the walls of your home every day? How about traveling throughout the United States and exploring national parks while drinking beer?

Michelob Ultra is paying it’s PureGold CEO $50,000 to explore the nation’s national parks for six months, take pictures and post content for its social media feeds.

The lucky CEO will be provided a state-of-the-art van, gas money, and plenty of Michelob Ultra to get them through the half-year journey.

If you love nature and are 21 years or older head over to MichelobUltra.com/PureGoldCEO.

Would you do this?