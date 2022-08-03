Mick Doesn’t Like His Voice? Well, We ❤ It!

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger doesn’t think he has a good voice.

Jagger shared his thoughts in their BBC documentary series, ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone,’ claiming that he is not very confident about his vocal capabilities.

The rocker says that having a distinguishable voice is advantageous since it helps you stand out in a competitive field.

Jagger also explained that having a great voice isn’t the only criterion for success, and then revealed that he doesn’t think his own voice is good.

Do you think Jagger has a good voice or is it all about the swagger?