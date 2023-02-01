Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt & more to pay tribute to Christine McVie at the Grammys

CBS/Recording Academy

The lineup for Sunday’s Grammy Awards just got bigger, with the latest talent helping the show pay tribute to some of the artists we lost in the past year.

This year’s In Memoriam segment is set to feature a special tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, featuring a performance of her classic tune “Songbird” by her bandmate Mick Fleetwood, along with Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt.

The show will also include tributes to Loretta Lynn, with Kacey Musgraves performing “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and Migos rapper Takeoff, featuring Quavo and Maverick City Music performing “Without You.”

The 65th annual Grammy Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS live from Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.