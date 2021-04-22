Mick Fleetwood discusses highlights of film documenting all-star 2020 Peter Green tribute concert

BMG/nugs.net

The film documenting the star-studded London concert that Mick Fleetwood organized last year celebrating Fleetwood Mac‘s early music and the group’s original frontman, guitarist Peter Green, premieres this Saturday, April 24, at nugs.net.

Fleetwood tells ABC Audio that he’d tried to put together a Green tribute for years, and it finally came together with help from the BMG label.

“I was very lucky to be able to be supported with people that identified with a dream that was way more powerful than I realized,” he notes.

The concert’s impressive lineup included Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, The Who‘s Pete Townshend, Christine McVie, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, Oasis‘ Noel Gallagher and U.K. blues great John Mayall.

Mick notes that an interesting aspect of the show was that, besides featuring musicians known to be influenced by Green, it also included some artists like Gallagher and Hammett, who might not seem like they’d be fans of Peter’s work.

Fleetwood reveals that when he was introduced to Gallagher and informed him about the tribute, Noel surprised him by telling him, “[At] almost every sound check that Oasis ever did, we played a song of old Fleetwood Mac stuff.”

As for Hammett, he actually had purchased the famous Les Paul guitar that Green used with Fleetwood Mac, and played it at the concert.

“[T]hat guitar I haven’t played with for 50 years,” Mick declares.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac premieres at 3 p.m. ET at nugs.tv. Those purchasing tickets will be entered into a contest offering an autographed drum kit played by Mick and other prizes.

An album and home video documenting the concert be released on April 30. Visit MickFleetwoodandFriends.com for more details.

