Mick Fleetwood doesn’t want people to forget about the devastation in Maui

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mick Fleetwood’s restaurant in Maui, Fleetwoods on Front Street, was destroyed last week by the recent wildfires on the island, as previously reported. The Fleetwood Mac star, who has been living on the island for nearly 30 years, calls the devastation unbelievable.

“I think it’s almost, this is not real what has happened, complete and utter destruction of a whole town,” he tells ABC News. He calledthe devastation “a massive blow to the Hawaiian culture of this island,” noting that “the islands of Hawaii are mourning as we speak.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was in Los Angeles when the fires began August 8 and was eventually able to return to the island with a plane full of supplies. But that’s only the beginning of how Mick is hoping to help the folks on the island.

“The raising of funds, the raising of help, all of these things are dynamically, hugely important,” he says. “To draw down and keep the attention of what has happened, I think that’s a huge part of what I intend to be doing.”

Mick is convinced the community will come back, no matter how long it takes. He says that the beauty and “romance of these islands” will be a “powerful reminder” to people so they don’t forget about the devastation.

“That element can help heal the island and also keep this present with everyone with regards of what has happened here,” he says. “[It will be] a reminder that we’ll come out of this and come back like other communities have done.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.