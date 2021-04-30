‘Mick Fleetwood & Friends’ album and home video documenting 2020 Peter Green tribute show released today

BMG

The album and home video documenting the star-studded London concert that Mick Fleetwood organized in February 2020 celebrating Fleetwood Mac’s early music and the band’s original frontman, guitarist Peter Green, gets released today in multiple formats.

Titled Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac, the release features performances by an impressive lineup of musicians, including Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, The Who‘s Pete Townshend, ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, Oasis‘ Noel Gallagher and U.K. blues great John Mayall, as well as a number of current and former Fleetwood Mac members.

Mick tells ABC Audio that among the concert’s highlights for him was Gilmour’s steel-guitar performances of two of the late Green’s famous instrumental compositions, “Oh Well, Part 2” and “Albatross.”

Fleetwood notes that “Oh Well, Part 2” “had never, ever, ever been played in any context at all by anybody, including Peter, on stage…So the fact that we could segue [from] ‘Oh Well, Part 1,’ and then have [David] walk on and do that, was powerful.”

Mick adds that Gilmour loved Green’s playing, and getting to play “Albatross” was a major reason why he agreed to take part in the show.

Fleetwood says another major highlight for him was original Fleetwood Mac slide-guitarist Jeremy Spencer‘s performance.

“[W]hen he walked on that stage, it was really poignant, hugely meaningful,” Mick maintains. “And he crushed it.”

Among the various versions of Mick Fleetwood & Friends available is a Super Deluxe Edition box set featuring the concert on Blu-ray, two CDs and four vinyl LPs, and a 44-page hardbound book offering sleeve notes, photos and more. Visit MickFleetwoodandFriends.com for more details.

Here’s the full track list:

Act I

“Rolling Man” — featuring Rick Vito

“Homework” — featuring Jonny Lang

“Doctor Brown” — featuring Billy Gibbons

“All Your Love (I Miss Loving)” — featuring John Mayall

“Rattlesnake Shake” — featuring Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler

“Stop Messin’ Around” — featuring Christine McVie

“Looking for Somebody — featuring Christine McVie

“Sandy Mary” — featuring Noel Gallagher

“Love That Burns” — featuring Jonny Lang

“The World Keep On Turning” — featuring Noel Gallagher

“Like Crying” — featuring Noel Gallagher

“No Place to Go” — featuring Rick Vito

“Station Man”– featuring Pete Townshend

Act II

“Man of the World” — featuring Neil Finn

“Oh Well, Part 1” — featuring Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler

“Oh Well, Part 2” — featuring David Gilmour

“Need Your Love So Bad” — featuring Jonny Lang

“Black Magic Woman” — featuring Rick Vito

“The Sky Is Crying” — featuring Jeremy Spencer, Bill Wyman

“I Can’t Hold Out” — featuring Jeremy Spencer

“The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)” — featuring Billy Gibbons & Kirk Hammett

“Albatross” — featuring David Gilmour

“Shake Your Moneymaker” — group final

