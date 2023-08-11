Mick Fleetwood Lost His Restaurant In Maui

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says 55 people were killed in the devastating Maui wildfires – and the death toll will likely continue to rise. Search and rescue operations were continuing, Green said. More than 1,000 structures were destroyed by fires. The town of Lahaina was all but wiped out. People are telling incredible stories of survival by jumping into the Pacific Ocean to get away from the flames.

And musician Mick Fleetwood is among those who have lost property from the wildfires in Maui. The drummer’s restaurant, Fleetwood’s On Front St., was destroyed on the Hawaiian island in the town of Lahaina. “Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades,” Fleetwood wrote in a statement. “This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwood’s On Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members. On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come.” Fleetwood’s On Front St. first opened in 2012.

Vacationers have been told they have to leave their resorts and have been put onto buses and dropped at the Maui airport without any flights to leave. Airlines are now flying in empty planes to get people out. The airport looks like a refugee center of people sleeping everywhere because they cannot stay in Maui. It comes as some rain has helped the fires are nearly fully contained.