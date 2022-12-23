Mick Fleetwood on Christine McVie: “We miss her desperately”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It’s been less than a month since Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie passed away, and her bandmate Mick Fleetwood is opening up about how he’s doing since her passing.

While appearing at the John Douglas exhibit at the Animazing Gallery at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, Fleetwood told The Music Universe, “I’m doing OK. Coming to Vegas … has been a really healthy distraction from a tragedy for us in Fleetwood Mac.”

Fleetwood praised McVie’s artistry, noting she “would have a lot to say” about Douglas’ work, which has been featured on drums, guitars, album covers and more. “She was a great craftswoman,” he said of McVie. “She was a great painter, in actual fact. [She] did a couple album covers back in the day.”

“We miss her desperately,” he said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.