Mick Fleetwood Producing ‘TV Music Drama’ For Fox

Fleetwood Mac founder Mick Fleetwood is developing a ‘TV music drama’ for Fox titled 13 Songs.

The show will center around a fictional rock star named Jasper Jones, who is diagnosed with terminal cancer and sets out to reunite his band for a final album.

Fleetwood with serve as executive producer and also contribute music to the series.

Fox has already dipped its toe into the music world with the hit show Empire, and the upcoming country music drama Monarch.

What real-life rock bands would make a good TV series?