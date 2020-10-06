Mick Fleetwood Recreates Viral ‘Dreams’ TikTok Video

Mick Fleetwood has joined TikTok – recreating a Fleetwood Mac-inspired video that went viral last week. Mick can be seen cruising down the road with a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice to the sound of ‘Dreams’ – though it’s not clear if the 73-year-old drummer is actually skateboarding. Skateboarder Nathan Apodaca’s original video has been viewed more than 20 million times, and boosted sales of ‘Dreams’ by 60% last week. Why has Fleetwood Mac found a new audience with younger listeners? What other legacy rock bands seem to be popular with the kids these days?