Mick Fleetwood Rules Out Lindsey Buckingham Returning To Fleetwood Mac

Anyone hopeful of Lindsey Buckingham rejoining Fleetwood Mac will have to keep wishing. Mick Fleetwood spoke to Rolling Stone about a possible reunion. Fleetwood said, “Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature. We’re very, very committed to Neil [Finn] and Mike [Campbell], and that passed away a time ago, when Lindsey left. And it’s not a point of conversation, so I have to say no. It’s a full drama of Fleetwood Mac, no doubt.” Buckingham left the group in 2018. Have you heard Fleetwood Mac without Buckingham? How did they sound?