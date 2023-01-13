Mick Fleetwood shares eulogy for Christine McVie

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

As previously reported, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were among the people who gathered together in Malibu earlier this week for a “Celebration of Life” for their Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who passed away in November. In an Instagram post Thursday, Mick shared the eulogy he wrote for her.

Calling it a “beautiful tribute to a wonderful woman and an incredible talent,” Mick first shared a poem he wrote for McVie after she passed away: “This is a day where my dear, sweet friend Christine McVie has taken flight. And left us Earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘songbird.’ Part of my heart has flown away today … I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound … they fly to me.”

Mick said he believes Christine “would have been truly amazed at all the attention and celebrations of her music around the world,” noting, “She is being remembered everywhere. Just as her song says, ‘I want to be with you everywhere,’ and she is.”

“It’s with a sense of gratitude and thanks to the Fleetwood Mac family that we are a part of … and losing such a magical component has sparked a celebration of what Christine means to us,” he concluded. “We all miss her as a family member, as a friend, an artist, a performer, and God knows, a writer of excellence. And those years sharing life together will always be remembered.”

Read the complete eulogy here.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.