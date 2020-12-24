Mick Fleetwood, ZZ Top members featured in video reading "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" for charity

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Raymond Boyd/ Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac‘s Mick Fleetwood and ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill are among a variety of well-known musicians featured reading segments of the classic children’s holiday poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” in a new video that’s helping raise money for the MusiCares charity.

The clip also features Crowded House and Fleetwood Mac singer Neil Finn, Creed‘s Scott Stapp, A Perfect Circle‘s Billy Howerdel, Sugar Ray‘s Mark McGrath, Barenaked Ladies, Uncle Kracker and members of Better Than Ezra, Tonic, Pantera, Fu Manchu and Ra Ra Riot, among others.

The video was organized by the Shelter Music Group and has been posted at the artist-management company’s official website and YouTube channel. A link is included to the MusiCares’ “Donate” page. The charity was founded by the Recording Academy and provides financial support and other aid to musicians in need.

