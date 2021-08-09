Mick Jagger, Annie Lennox join ‘We For India’ virtual fundraiser

Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Mick Jagger and Annie Lennox are two of the many stars who’ll take part in We for India, a three-hour virtual benefit show that’ll be broadcast on Facebook on India’s Independence Day, August 15.

The event is designed to encourage donors worldwide to give $3.5 million for post-COVID relief work in India, as well as preventative measures against the future spread of the pandemic. All donations will go to GiveIndia, the country’s largest charity donation platform, to provide humanitarian aid and support the country’s medical infrastructure.

It’s not clear whether Jagger will simply be seen in a video message or if he’ll perform. Lennox will perform, alongside her daughter, Lola Lennox. Others appearing include pop superstar Ed Sheeran, Nile Rodgers of CHIC, podcast host Jay Shetty and Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, who created the music for Slumdog Millionaire. A host of Bollywood stars are also involved.

You can watch We for India Sunday, August 15 at 10 a.m. EDT via Facebook.com/Facebookappindia and Facebook.com/RelianceEnt. The link to donate is live now.

