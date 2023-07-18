Mick Jagger announces edition two of harmonica line

ABC/ Craig Sjodin

Mick Jagger is expanding his harmonica line. The Rolling Stones frontman just announced edition two of his harmonica line.

“I was blown away by the response to our first range of harmonicas!” Jagger shares. “I hope everyone has enjoyed playing their harps, and that more people are falling in love with my favourite instrument.”

According to the description, The Mick Jagger Series: Edition Two is a “meticulously designed harmonica that faithfully replicates the exact specifications used by Mick Jagger throughout his iconic career,” giving fans a chance to replicate “that unmistakable Jagger blues sound.”

Like the original, it is a collaboration with harmonica company Lee Oskar that features the signatures of both Jagger and Oskar and comes in a Jagger-branded case.

In addition to the single harmonica, a limited edition box set is available featuring three harmonicas in diatonic keys of C, A and G. Only 300 are available, and they come in a vegan leather case, with a hand-numbered printed art card.

Both the harmonica and the box set are available for preorder now and will begin shipping on October 2.

