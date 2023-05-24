Mick Jagger, Bryan Adams & more pay tribute to Tina Turner

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Queen of Rock & Roll Tina Turner passed away at her home in Switzerland Wednesday at age 83, and upon hearing the news, artists such as Mick Jagger, Bryan Adams and more paid tribute to the singing legend.

Jagger, who infamously performed with Tina at Live Aid, shared that he was “saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend.” Tina and The Rolling Stones had a long history together, with Tina having opened for the band in the past.

“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer,” Mick added. “She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Ron Wood also shared, “God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Bryan Adams, who recorded the 1985 hit song “It’s Only Love” with Turner, also paid tribute, writing, “The world just lost one hell of a powerhouse woman. I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends.”

And John Fogerty, who wrote the song “Proud Mary,” which Tina turned into a hit, shared that he was, “so deeply sad to hear about Tina Turner’s passing,” writing, “I loved her version of Proud Mary! It was different and fantastic. I was also so happy because she chose my song and it was her breakthrough record.”

Among the other tributes:

Elton John: “We have lost one of the word’s most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable….The saddest news.”

Diana Ross: “Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones.”

Garbage: “My darling Tina Turner. I’ve been loving you so long. So much to thank you for. Love you eternally. Can’t believe this awful news. Can’t believe you are gone.”

Diane Warren: “A Survivor and a Bad***. Every note she sang shook the room and shook your soul. There will never be another like her. Shake the roof off of Heaven Tina Turner.”

Blondie’s Debbie Harry: “I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner. A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top. Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day.”

Steve Van Zant: “RIP Tina Turner. One of our greatest RocknSoul voices, performers, and stories.”

Gloria Gaynor called Tina an “iconic, legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white,” adding, “She did with great dignity and success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music. I mourn her passing along with her innumerable fans around the country and around the world.”

Heart‘s Ann Wilson said in a statement to ABC Audio: “Miss Tina lived an amazing life, full of drama and pain and in later years anchored by Buddhism. She showed what courage was and danced through her life on those mighty legs as an inspiration to us all. Rock on Angel!!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.