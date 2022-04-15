Mick Jagger featured on harmonica on Sheryl Crow’s new cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Live with Me”

Mick Jagger and Sheryl Crow in 2013; Paul Natkin/WireImage

Sheryl Crow has released a cover of the 1969 Rolling Stones song “Live with Me” that features none other than Mick Jagger playing some blues harmonica licks throughout the track.

The song is featured in her new documentary, Sheryl, and on its accompanying soundtrack. The film will get its television premiere on Showtime on May 6, and the album, titled Sheryl: Music from the Feature Documentary, will be released the same day.

Crow has had a long association and friendship with The Rolling Stones, and performed “Live with Me” in concert with the band as far back as 1994.

According to a press release, the movie “[n]avigates Crow’s seminal yet hard-fought musical career battling sexism, depression, perfectionism, cancer, and the price of fame — before harnessing the power of her gift.”

As previously reported, the album is a 35-track compilation that features the Grammy winning singer and songwriter’s biggest hits, including “If It Makes You Happy,” “Soak Up the Sun,” “All I Wanna Do,” “Strong Enough,” “Everyday Is a Winding Road” and many others.

The album also is packed with deep tracks and three newly recorded songs, one of which is the “Live with Me” cover, as well as collaborations with other stars including Stevie Nicks, Eric Clapton, Sting, Keith Richards and the late Johnny Cash.

Sheryl: Music from the Feature Documentary can be pre-ordered now, and will be available digitally and as a two-CD set.

