Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his partner Melanie Hamrick are $3.25 million dollars richer.

The couple just sold their home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

The 5,726-square-foot home, located inside The Lake Club gated community, is bordered by water on two sides and has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

Jagger and Hamrick purchased the home in 2020 for $1.98 million and made extensive improvements.

