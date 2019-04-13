Mick Jagger Photographed Standing In Park Days After Surgery

Talk about a speedy recovery. Just days after going under the knife for a life-saving heart valve replacement surgery, Mick Jagger was up and on his feet, taking a stroll.

The Rolling Stones frontman shared an outdoors photo of himself wearing a hat, button-down, jeans and sneakers on his Instagram Thursday, captioned, “A walk in the park”.

A few of Sir Mick’s famous friends left comments on the pic, including Lenny Kravitz, Piers Morgan, Naomi Campbell, and “Game of Thrones” actress Gwendoline Christie, who all offered their well-wishes.

While the North American leg of The Stones’ No Filter tour is on hold, the iconic Brit rockers are expected to hit the road this summer for rescheduled dates.

Are you excited to see the Stones back at it? When do you think the dates will be rescheduled?