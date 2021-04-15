Mick Jagger reveals he’s “written a lot of songs and done lots of…finished records” during the pandemic

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS

In a new BBC radio interview, Mick Jagger discussed some of the new music he’s been working on during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the just-released collaborative single he recorded remotely with Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl, “Eazy Sleazy.”

The Rolling Stones frontman reveals that he’s been “pretty creative” during the lockdown, noting, “I’ve written a lot of songs and done lots of quite sort of finished records, and then I’ve done…a lot of sketches and a lot of demos.”

He adds, “I’ve worked with some producers in L.A. I’ve worked with different musicians ’round the world, mostly writing and stuff…I’ve been working on all different things.”

As for how the collaboration with Grohl came about, Jagger explains that he’d met him several times — Dave once played with him on Saturday Night Live and was a guest at a couple of Rolling Stones shows — and he figured that with Grohl being adept at multiple instruments and having access to a home studio, he’d be able to help him finish the song remotely.

Mick recalls that when he asked Dave if he wanted to work on the track, “[Grohl] said, ‘Send me the song,’ and he said, ‘I’m going in [to my studio] tomorrow. I love it.’ So he just did it, like, straight away…So that was really easy.”

Asked whether he has plans to do more songs with Grohl, Jagger says, “No, I think this is just a one-off. I mean, I’m not saying I won’t ever want to play with Dave again…I’d love to do some other things with him.”

Mick also says The Rolling Stones will eventually make up the tour dates they postponed last year because of the pandemic.

Check out Jagger’s full interview at BBC.co.uk.

