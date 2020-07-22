Mick Jagger says The Rolling Stones are working on "a bunch of tracks" for their next album

Credit: Dave Hogan

Mick Jagger took part in a BBC Radio interview this morning and helped introduce the exclusive radio premiere of the previously unreleased 1974 Rolling Stones track “Scarlet,” which features Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page on guitar.

During the conversation, Jagger discussed The Rolling Stones’ upcoming studio album, saying he didn’t know when it will be finished.

Mick revealed that the band has been working on “a bunch of tracks,” some of which were recorded at the same time as their recent single, “Living in a Ghost Town.”

“I have been finishing off the vocals and some other instruments on them, and doing some mixes on them,” Jagger pointed out, while noting, “We have got to get together and do a couple more sessions, I think, [but] we’re not really going to get together right now.”

He adds, “[W]hat we’ve already done sounds pretty good to me.”

Regarding “Scarlet,” which will be included on the expanded reissue of The Stones’ 1973 Goats Head Soup album that’s being released in September, Jagger admitted that he’d completely forgotten about the recording.

Mick said that Page has a much clearer recollection of the session, which took place in the basement of Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood‘s “very luxurious house.”

Jagger reported that in preparing the song for release, he added some maracas to the track.

Also during the interview, Jagger recalled working in the studio with Page back in the 1960s, and revealed that he attended Led Zeppelin’s 2007 reunion concert at London’s O2 Arena.

“They were absolutely incredible,” Mick gushed. “And I was so disappointed that they didn’t actually go out and tour.”

The same BBC radio show also featured an interview with Page, who commented about “Scarlet,” “I knew it was something really special at the time…It just felt really great.”

By Matt Friedlander

