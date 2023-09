Mick Jagger says The Rolling Stones don’t have any intentions to sell their post-1971 music catalog. But if they did, the profits certainly wouldn’t go to his eight kids.

He says, quote, “The children don’t need $500 million to live well. Come on.”

Instead, he’d like the money to go to charity to, quote, “do some good in the world.”

(In case you were wondering, Mick’s eight kids range in age from six to 52.)

(Billboard)