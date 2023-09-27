Mick Jagger Talks Stones Hologram Tour

How long do the Rolling Stones plan on touring?

In a new interview, Mick Jagger says it could be forever, at least in hologram form.

When asked about the plan Jagger explained, “You can have a posthumous business now, can’t you? You can have a posthumous tour.”

He was also asked if he or Keith Richards were tempted to cash in on the Rolling Stones catalog and sell to the highest bidder.

Jagger chuckled saying, “The children don’t need $500 million to live well. Come on.”

How much would you need to “live well?”