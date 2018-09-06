Mick Jagger Teases ‘New Tunes’ With Harmonica Video

Everybody has a unique way of teasing new music these days. The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger is no different.

The only frontman the Rolling Stones have ever known recently posted a video of him playing the harmonica online. The video shows Jagger playing a blues solo on harmonica, holding a microphone up to the instrument as he played.

The clip posted on Twitter from Jagger features the caption “Harmonica playing on new tunes !”

It should be noted that the Rolling Stones haven’t released any new music in 13 years. Is the material being teased by Jagger related to the band or a solo project? Could it be something else entirely?

