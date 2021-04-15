Mick Jagger to auction NFT inspired by new Dave Grohl collaboration “Eazy Sleazy” for charity

Courtesy of Universal Music

Hot on the heels of the release of Mick Jagger‘s new collaborative single with Dave Grohl, “Eazy Sleazy,” the Rolling Stones frontman has announced plans to make available a special NFT — or non-fungible token — a unique piece of digital media that will be sold to raise money for a number of charities.

Jagger collaborated with 3D artist Oliver Latta, aka Extraweg, to create the NFT, which is a 30-second audio-visual piece set to a loop of “Eazy Sleazy” that according to a press statement “evokes a surreal essence of breaking through the barriers of the human mind and pushing forward on the brink of social collapse to provide a much needed moment of artistic relief as the world slowly transitions out of lockdown.”

The NFT will go up for bid for 24 hours at NiftyGateway.com at 1 p.m. ET today. All proceeds raised will benefit the Music Venue Trust, a U.K.-based charity that helps grassroots music venues; Backup, which provides financial support to ill or injured members of the entertainment technology industry or to their families; and National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA, which aids independent music venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of the proceeds also will be donated to environmental causes.

You can check out the animated piece at MickJagger.com, Jagger’s social media pages and NiftyGateway.com.

As previously reported, “Eazy Sleazy” is a punk-influenced rock tune that Jagger recorded remotely with Grohl. It features vocals and guitars by the Stones legend, and drums, guitar and bass by the Foo Fighters frontman.

You can check out the song, and its accompanying video, at Jagger’s official YouTube channel.

There’s a 24hr charity auction on @niftygateway at 6pm BST today for a piece of Eazy Sleazy digital art, created by 3D artist @extraweg – proceeds from this will be going to a few charities picked by myself and Dave Grohl @foofighters – find out more at https://t.co/fmNxlrVjcD pic.twitter.com/CoZEukn5cb — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 15, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.