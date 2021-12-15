Mick Jagger to be featured on brother Chris’ podcast series

BMG Rights Management (Europe) GmbH/Sony ATV Publishing/Demetri Jagger

Singer/songwriter Chris Jagger, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger‘s younger brother, has been hosting a podcast series for the Austin, Texas-based Hot Pie Media podcast network, and he’s revealed that his famous sibling will be joining him on multiple upcoming episodes of the show.

The Jagger brothers are still working out the details of their podcast collaboration, which, according to a press release, “[is] guaranteed to be one-of-kind, uniquely entertaining and the beginning of bigger things to come.”

Hot Pie Media tells ABC Audio that the episodes will feature “scripted portions, as well as allotted time for chatting,” adding, “In addition to [Chris and Mick] creating music beds for some of the content within the episodes, we will encourage them to also perform.”

Chris’ latest studio album, Mixing Up the Medicine, which was released in September, features a duet with Mick on a tune titled “Anyone Seen My Heart?“

“I look forward to my brother Mick being a part of my Hot Pie Media podcast series,” Chris says in a statement. “Mick joined me for a duet on my new album…so working together again on my podcast makes our collaboration another family affair!”

Hot Pie Media CEO Robert Walker adds, “Having the Jagger brothers working together on our network is a major milestone for our company. It’s also a very rare opportunity for the public to enjoy these two talented artists performing as a duo.”

Chris, who’s a partner in Hot Pie Media, has co-hosted and/or contributed to a number of podcasts and specials for the network. One of these saw him team up with Mick’s former romantic partner, supermodel Jerry Hall, for a program called Jerry’s Hall of Fame that featured Hall playing and discussing some of her favorite recordings.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.