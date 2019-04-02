Mick Jagger to Undergo Heart Surgery, Then He Will Tour

Rolling Stones frontman, 75-year-old Mick Jagger has to have heart surgery. Rolling Stone reports that he has to have a valve in his heart replaced.
The Stones had to postpone their upcoming “No Filter” tour after doctors advised Jagger to receive medical treatment, but the band did not initially say what for.

The trek was supposed to kick off in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on April 20th.
It’s now expected to start in July.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Miami Gardens Police: Manhunt for Man Who Killed his Wife and Daughter with a Machete Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Fights for Job in Court Man Kills Teen Who Knocked on the Wrong Door Couple Found Dead at Home in Martin County During Welfare Check 8-Year-Old Threatens Babysitter with a Knife and Steals Vehicle FWC Places Ban on What Types of Fish can be Taken from the Blue Heron Bridge
Comments