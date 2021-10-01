Mick Jagger Walks Into A Bar And Nobody

How does this happen? Mick Jagger went out to a bar in Charlotte, North Carolina Wednesday night and nobody recognized him. The Rolling Stones did a show in Charlotte Thursday, on their No Filter tour. The night before was a day off for the lead singer, who decided to enjoy the local nightlife. Jagger posted a photo of himself sipping a beverage at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon, and the patrons around him in the photo seem unaware of who he is. The bar’s owner later confirmed to a local TV station that Jagger did go unnoticed, and added that some of the people in the photo even had tickets to the Stones concert. AND the Stones are out with new music. Troubles a’ Comin” was originally recorded by the Chi-Lites, and was covered by the Rolling Stones for their 1981 “Tattoo You” album but never was released. The song’s out now in a new lyric video that features vintage photos of the band. It’s one of nine previously-unreleased tracks in the new box set. The 40th anniversary edition of “Tattoo You” comes out October 22nd.