Mickey And Friends Will Help Put Your Little Ones To Sleep

Parents… need help getting your little one to bed now that school is back in session? All you need is a little Disney magic!  From now through Sept. 30, the wildly popular ‘Disney Bedtime Hotline’ will be available to send your children off to sleep.   Just call 1-877-7-MICKEY and follow the prompts to hear a special bedtime message from either Mickey Mouse, Woody, Princess Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda, or Spider-Man.  In addition, the Disney Store is rolling out a new line of sleep products for children including pillows, pajamas, books, as well as ‘Adventure Boxes’ filled with all kinds of bedtime goodies.

