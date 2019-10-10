MICKEY HART – World renowned percussionist and member of The Grateful Dead makes personal appearances at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino & Wentworth Boca Raton

Mickey Hart is honored to present his never-before-seen 2019 art collection… a new exhibition showcasing the Art of Mickey Hart, three time Grammy award winning artist and legendary percussionist of the Grateful Dead. With his 2019 collection, Hart paints a picture of his creative journey combining art, music, and science. The artwork in these presentations are mirrored in Mickey Hart’s solo exhibition at the Coral Springs Museum of Art opening March of 2020.

Hart was influential in recording global musical traditions on the verge of possible extinction, working with archivists and ethnomusicologists at both the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress and the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution. He is on the Board of Trustees of the American Folklife Center and has been a spokesperson for the “Save Our Sounds” audio preservation initiative. He also serves on the Library of Congress National Recorded Sound Preservation Board and is known for reissues and other recordings with historical and cultural value.

SPECIAL ARTIST APPEARANCES BY MICKEY HART

Friday, November 22nd 2019

7 – 9 pm

Wentworth Gallery at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Phone: 800.732.6140

Email: hardrockhollywood@wentworthgallery.com

Address: 5804 Seminole Way #103

Hollywood, Florida

Saturday, November 23rd , 2019

7 – 9 pm

Wentworth Gallery at the Boca Raton Town Center Mall

Phone: 561.338.0804

Email: towncenter@wentworthgallery.com

Address: 6000 Glades Road #1089

Boca Raton, Florida

These visual representations from my sonic-driven world are snapshots into the music I am making. The basis of all life is vibratory, from the cosmos to human organism to the rhythms of nature and the music that come from what we make, from what we call culture. These are the worlds of rhythm that envelop us on a daily basis. Understanding these rhythms is essential in our daily lives. These works have been drummed, vibrated into existence. This technique is essential in the creation of my art.” – Mickey Hart

While the world knows his musical and written endeavors, this North American art tour will showcase a side of Hart’s creative genius that is less known to the public: his fine art.

Joining the Grateful Dead in 1967 marked the beginning of a musical legacy spanning over 50 years. Alongside his work with the Grateful Dead, Hart flourished as a solo artist, producer, and author of several highly acclaimed books. In these endeavors, he’s pursued a lifelong interest in ethnomusicology and in the world’s music. His travels and his interest in all things percussion-related led him to collect percussion instruments and to collaborate with percussion masters the world over.

In 1991, Hart produced the album Planet Drum, which remained at #1 on the Billboard World Music chart for 26 weeks, and received the first-ever Grammy Award for Best World Music Album.

In 1994, Mickey Hart was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Grateful Dead.

Recently Mickey has been touring with his new band, Dead & Company, to satisfy the millions of new and old deadheads who love the music more than ever.

Artist’s Statement: The

Mickey Hart Collection

My story as a rhythmist is the story of rhythm and noise. The beginning of creation was the logical place to start. That’s what my books Drumming at the Edge of Magic and Planet Drum were all about. The beginning of THE story, beat one, the downbeat, the moment the blank page of the universe exploded creating stars, galaxies, planets, our sun, the moon, the earth—us. What did it sound like I wondered? That’s where it all started.

Or was it the rain coming from the heavens. It beat upon my body and consciousness and was a major nature sound force and was very visual as well. These sonic and visual images from my youth were part of this discovery. If it had a sound it had to have a light. First sound/first light. Everything that has motion has a vibration. Music is controlled vibration and I believe a miniature of cosmic events from the beginning of time and space till now.

I love the flow of things, to be in the moment, to experience magic. Creating visual magic is new to me. I can feel the vibrations, I can see the colors, and I become both. This mix is exotic and profound in a vibratory and sensual way for me.

Enjoy,

Mickey

Mickey In The Studio



Watch Here: http://bit.ly/GoProWithMickeyHart

About The Artist

Mickey Hart is a pivotal innovator, chronicler, and influencer in percussion and rhythm. Best known as a drummer in the renowned expedition into the soul and spirit of rock and roll, The Grateful Dead, the multi-Grammy award winner is also an energetic painter, accomplished writer, and restless explorer.

A true original armed with an inventor’s audacious curiosity, Hart boldly seeks to break the rhythm code of the universe and investigate its deepest vibrations.

“Underneath the world’s extraordinary musical diversity is another, deeper realm,” said Hart about his lifelong quest to explore rhythm. “There is no better or worse, no music versus folk music, not distinctions at all, but rather an almost organic compulsion to translate the emotional fact of being alive into sound, into rhythm, into something you can dance to.”

Hart’s ongoing research has led him to explore how his own brain cells respond to rhythm. Working with Dr. Adam Gazzaley, a leading neuroscientist at UCSF, the two are seeking ways to identify rhythms that can stimulate different parts of diseased and damaged brain.

A collector at heart, his writings have also documented a lifelong fascination with the history and mythology of music. Hart’s books include “Drumming at the Edge of Magic,” “Planet Drum,” “Spirit into Sound: The Magic of Music,” and “Songcatchers: In Search of the World’s Music.”

Today, Hart continues his long, strange Grateful Dead trip with Weir, Kreutzmann and now John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti with Dead & Company. The new superband launched a nationwide tour—playing sold out shows at Madison Square Garden and more—and garnering widespread praise from music reviewers, deadheads, and new fans. “Hart and Kreutzmann got a chance to take center stage, hypnotizing the crowd with a 10-minute riff on drums and percussion leading up to the big finale,” noted USA Today.