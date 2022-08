Disney is selling the sweetest Crocs ever.

The shoes are part of the Mickey Ice Cream Bar collection.

The crocs are covered in mini ice cream bars on the top and the bottom is a dark chocolate color.

Each shoe is also topped off with a Mickey Ice Cream Bar Jibbitz.

They will cost you $59.99.

Disney also has a Mickey Pretzel collection.

Which Disney snack do you think deserves its own collection?