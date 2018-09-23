Mickey Mouse Oreos Are Coming Soon

Nabisco has announced plans to partner with Disney to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday with special edition Oreos.
The cookie will have Mickey’s face on the outside, and will be filled with confetti birthday cake filling.
If you’re looking to grab a package or two of the cookies, they will be available September 24, “while supplies last.”
Are you gonna snag some for yourself? What’s your favorite flavor Oreos?

Comments